In his Christmas address, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks about 2020. The virus has destroyed dreams, Steinmeier now says. But there were also “bright sides”.

Berlin – at Christmas has Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier Suffering and renunciation in the Corona * crisis recognized, but also made hope. “We have had a difficult time. The pandemic also casts its shadow on this Christmas, ”said the SPD * politician in his Christmas addresswhich will be broadcast on December 25th on ARD and ZDF. “But we can look forward to celebrating next Christmas the way we love it: in a large circle of family, with our friends, with hugs and singing.”

There is reason to confidence, emphasized the Federal President. Vaccines * have been approved since this week and vaccinations will start on Sunday *. “There is another one ahead of us longer, also arduous way. But we see that long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel brighter will. We will now get closer to the exit from the crisis step by step. ”

Christmas address by Federal President Steinmeier: “Many elderly and sick people stay alone”

The head of state described the devastating effects of the corona crisis. “A tiny virus has taken hold of our lives and our thoughts, has thwarted plans and destroyed dreams.” People should have given up many things that they would have been looking forward to. “The pandemic has reminded us of how vulnerable we humans are, how fragile is what we call our ‘normal life’.”

It is difficult to celebrate Christmas carefree, said Steinmeier. “Many elderly and sick people are left aloneto protect yourself from the virus. For some, especially younger people, this Silent Night was far too quiet. ”He recalled the work of the staff in the intensive care units and the worries of their friends or relatives. “I think of the people who lost the battle against the disease. Many died a bitter, lonely death, and they are all missing. ”Germany’s neighboring countries in Europe also suffered, families, artists, innkeepers and retailers.

Christmas address by the Federal President: Steinmeier recalls the bright side of this year

Steinmeier also asked: “Please forget about the many dark ones bright sides of this year Not. Especially in these days we are experiencing: The virus doesn’t drive us apart. On the contrary, it brings us closer together. ”Many people outgrew themselves and fought the virus. Many supported “the shop around the corner, the music school, the sports club” or volunteered. “In a time of uncertainty, we have learned that we can trust our democracy.” Those who denied the danger of the virus are often particularly loud. “But the sensible are the vast majority.”

So be this Christmas too Festival of Hopesaid Steinmeier. “Most of the people in our country act with consideration and solidarity – not because the state orders them to, but because they do so Common sense, compassion and responsibility. I hope that we will take this civic spirit with us into the coming year. ”He urged solidarity, especially with the younger ones, who had been slowed down by the pandemic when starting their careers, training or studying.

From the experiences of the pandemic, courage and strength could also be drawn to deal with other threats such as climate change, hunger or poverty, said Steinmeier. "Let us act together – in our country, in Europe, with a new government across the Atlantic, also worldwide."