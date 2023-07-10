Home page politics

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) was greeted with military honors by Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted the people of Luxembourg with “Moien”. Then he devoted himself to the political program.

Luxembourg – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has begun his first official visit to Luxembourg. He and his wife Elke Büdenbender were received at the palace by Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Numerous onlookers had gathered in front of the grand-ducal official residence to be greeted with military honours. “Hello, good morning, Moien!” Steinmeier called to them, waving. He shook hands with many children, talked to them, and then said, “Bye, thanks for coming.”

This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the National Monument to commemorate the victims of World War II. After talks with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, among others, Steinmeier wanted to meet Luxembourg firefighters and rescue workers who had helped the Germans during the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley in July 2021.

A visit to the birthplace of Robert Schuman (1886-1963), a founding father of the European Union, and a visit to the University of Luxembourg in Esch-Belval are planned for Tuesday. Luxembourg has more than 660,000 inhabitants and is the second smallest country in the EU after Malta. Steinmeier had often been to Luxembourg in his previous position as Foreign Minister (2013 to 2017). dpa