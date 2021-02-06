B.undespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sharply criticized the conviction of the Russian oppositionist Alexej Navalny. “It is downright cynical to lock up someone who has only just recovered from a life-threatening poisoning that was inflicted on him in his home country,” Steinmeier told the “Rheinische Post”. Russia is violating obligations that the country has entered into in national and international law to protect human rights. “The arrest and conviction of Alexej Navalny has nothing to do with the rule of law,” said the Federal President. “Navalny must be released immediately and without preconditions.”

Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday for allegedly violating probation conditions several times in an earlier criminal case in 2014, according to the judge. Several months of house arrest and imprisonment are credited to him, so that his lawyers assume two years and eight months in the prison camp. A poison attack was carried out on the most prominent Russian opposition in August, from which he subsequently recovered in Germany. In January he was arrested on his return to Russia.

In the course of the criticism of Nawalny’s conviction, the construction of the almost completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is repeatedly called for. Steinmeier said: “After the lasting deterioration in relations in recent years, energy relations are almost the last bridge between Russia and Europe. Both sides have to think about whether this bridge can be demolished completely and without replacement. I think breaking bridges is not a sign of strength. How are we supposed to influence a situation that we perceive as unacceptable when we cut the last connections? “