For security reasons, the Federal President is canceling his trip to Ukraine, which was planned for this Thursday. The visit to President Selenskyj is to be made up for soon, it is said.

BPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has postponed a planned trip to the Ukraine at short notice. According to information from the German Press Agency, security reasons were decisive for this. Steinmeier wanted to be in the country attacked by Russia this Thursday and also want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kyiv.

Russia has been bombarding Ukraine and the capital Kyiv with drones for days. According to the information, the officially unannounced trip should be made up for in the near future. The magazine “Stern” and the newspaper “Bild” also reported on the preliminary cancellation.

The spokeswoman for the Federal President and the designated new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening: “We are in close and confidential planning of a visit by the Federal President to Ukraine, which is important to both sides. Tomorrow our two presidents have an appointment for a phone call.”