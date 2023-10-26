Acts were called by unions representing agents, experts and delegates; demand career restructuring

The unions of agents, experts and delegates of the PF (Federal Police) are holding protests this Thursday (Oct 26, 2023) in front of the Regional Superintendencies of the States and the Federal District. The entities demand salary improvements recommended in the transition of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In note (complete PDF – 571 kB), the unions that represent positions in the PF inform that the strike, called “Day D”, was organized after the Secretary of Labor Relations of the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation), José Lopez Feijóo, canceled a meeting, on October 16, with union members and the corporation’s general management to define the career restructuring.

On November 16, they plan to hold a strike in front of the Ministry of Justice, in Brasília.

The entities cite new responsibilities attributed to the PF that need to be valued. In July, the government decided to transfer supervision of the so-called CACs – hunters, shooters and collectors – from the Army to the corporation.

The total change should only be completed in 2025 and will require an increase of 2,000 police officers in the current PF force.

The acts are supported by the following organizations: