The police have taken action against smuggling crimes. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

More than 350 emergency services carried out a raid on suspicion of gang-related and commercial smuggling of foreigners. With success?

Frankfurt/Main – The federal police searched apartments and houses in five federal states early on Tuesday morning. The background to this is an investigation by the Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport on suspicion of gang-related and commercial smuggling of foreigners, said the Federal Police Directorate at Frankfurt am Main Airport.

More than 350 emergency services are deployed in seven cities on behalf of the Stade public prosecutor’s office: in Stade (Lower Saxony), Gladbeck (North Rhine-Westphalia), Fulda, Kassel (both Hesse), Bremen, Balge (Lower Saxony) and Kehlheim (Bavaria). The focus of the operation is in northern Germany.

Five arrest warrants were executed, three in Stade and two in Gladbeck, the federal police spokesman told the German Press Agency. Many illegal immigrants were found during the searches. dpa