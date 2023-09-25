On Friday, agents went to the house of Bolsonaro’s former minister to collect the weapons

The PF (Federal Police) decided to revoke the weapons possession of Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice and Public Security during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the Power360the corporation’s agents went to Torres’ house on Friday (September 22, 2023) to collect the weapons.

Torres left prison on May 11 after being detained for almost 4 months on suspicion of omission in the acts of January 8. He complies with precautionary measures (learn more here), such as using an electronic ankle bracelet.

Bolsonaro’s former minister is the target of a PAD (Disciplinary Administrative Process) in the PF that investigates his conduct when he held the position of former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District on the 8th of January. As shown by the Power360the corporation wants Torres to return the wages he received during the period he was imprisoned.

Torres’ defense requested that the 13 statements made at the PAD, which includes the hearing of the corporation’s general director, Andrei Rodrigues, be sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The PF found the document at Torres’ house for then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to declare a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília. The objective would be to change the outcome of the election. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 161 kB).