12/18/2023 – 9:38

A Federal Police agent was killed by a military police officer on the night of this Sunday, the 17th, in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. Francisco Elionezimo Braga Oliveira, 38 years old, was reportedly upset and was shot after responding to the approach with a gun in hand.

According to the Military Police, a team from the 31st BPM (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) was called after receiving information that an armed man was threatening people at a kiosk on Avenida do Pepê. “At the scene, the man was approached by police officers and after approaching him, the individual threatened one of the officers with a weapon in hand and there was retaliation,” stated the PM.

Francisco Oliveira died instantly. A woman who accompanied him was hit in the buttocks and taken to Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, also in Barra. She is not at risk of death.

The case is investigated by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), which carried out an investigation at the scene. The weapon of the PM who fired the shot and that of the federal police officer were collected. The Military Police Internal Affairs Department is also monitoring the action. Images from the body cameras of the police officers who took part in the approach will be analyzed.

In October, Francisco Oliveira helped a 7-year-old girl who had choked in a restaurant in Brasília. The girl became unconscious, but the PF agent saved the girl with first aid maneuvers. The action earned him a Civil Defense Medal, awarded by the Federal District government earlier this month.