Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/09/2023 – 13:04

Federal police officer Karina Lino de Miranda, hit by two rifle shots fired by former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson in October 2022, filed a lawsuit in court asking for R$1 million in compensation for moral, physical, aesthetic, psychological, honor and reputation of the agent. Karina was participating in an operation to serve an arrest warrant against the former parliamentarian in Levy Gasparian, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro, when she was grazed in the head and hip.

“The quality of life of the plaintiff (Karina) was profoundly affected by the harmful acts committed by the defendant (Jefferson), which is why this demand is presented as an urgent and necessary measure of justice”, says the defense in the action. “The scenario was war. Even with police officers injured, the defendant continued to attack the team with numerous rifle shots, interspersed with the throwing of two (2) more grenades.”

Lawyer Estela Nunes, who represents Karina in the action, says that the police officer is still recovering physically and emotionally after the episode. According to Estela, the amount of compensation is fair due to all the damages suffered and necessary for the agent’s complete recovery.

“As a result of the event, she was hit in the hip area, grazing her face, leaving a scar. The injuries caused loss of sensitivity and she had physical consequences, in addition to the aesthetic issue of the scar on her face and the sinking of her hip.”

“Furthermore, her image was very exposed. He (Roberto Jefferson) announced the operation on his social networks. She is constantly recognized when the case comes up again. As a PF agent, this shouldn’t happen. It’s a source of constant anxiety”, says Estela Nunes.

Remember the case

The former federal deputy threw a grenade and fired rifle shots at the PF agents. According to the police, the agents were serving an arrest warrant issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), against Jefferson, when he reacted to the approach.

Federal Police agents traveled to the municipality of Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro to serve the arrest warrant issued for “notorious and public” failures to comply with precautionary measures imposed on Jefferson.

Barred in the house and making threats over the internet, Jefferson refused to be arrested. He only surrendered at around 7pm, after hours of negotiation with the PF. When resisting arrest, Jefferson injured, in addition to Karina, a deputy. For this reason, he was indicted for four attempted murders – one for each police officer who was part of the team that the former deputy attacked.

The former deputy’s defense has not yet commented on the action.