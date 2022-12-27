The Federal Police (PF) reported this Monday (26.Dec.2022) that the issuance of passports is in the process of normalization. According to the corporation, the distribution of documents whose demand was dammed up since the beginning of December has already started.

A week earlier, the PF reported that 108,701 people were waiting to receive their passports.

Delivery will be gradual. Applicants need to consult the status of the request on the PF electronic portal and should go to the post when it appears that the passport is available.

According to a note released by the corporation, new orders are being processed throughout the country. “Delivery times will be normalized as soon as previous requests have been processed”informs the text.

The production of passports was suspended for the first time on November 19th due to lack of resources. The following week, the federal government allocated R$ 37.36 million from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development to reactivate the service. But that amount was only enough to meet the production of the requested documents until the 30th of November, culminating in a new suspension on the 1st of December.

The passport is a document that proves the identity of the traveler. In it, the entries and exits of the country are registered, in addition to visas and authorizations. To obtain the document, you must pay a fee of R$ 257.25. The amount collected, however, is not managed by the PF, as the resources are sent to the National Treasury account.

With information from Agência Brasil.