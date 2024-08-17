Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 21:34

The National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) published a statement repudiating the attacks made by federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Marcel Van Hattem (NOVO-RS) and Gilberto Silva (PL-PB) against Federal Police (PF) delegate Fábio Shor. The target of the parliamentarians is responsible for investigating inquiries reported by the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes.

Last Wednesday, the 14th, Eduardo Bolsonaro attacked the delegate and the minister in a speech at the Chamber of Deputies. The deputy called Shor a coward. Marcel Van Hattem and Gilberto Silva also made speeches with personal attacks on the federal agent.

In the note, the association emphasized that, if the members of parliament felt harmed by the investigations, there are mechanisms to seek the annulment of acts that they consider illegal, compensation and accountability of those involved in alleged abuses of power and authority. “This cannot be done by attacking the honor of the public agent, tarnishing the image of the institution of which he is a part and inciting his persecution,” the text says.

The ADPF decided to file a civil lawsuit for moral damages and one with the Chamber of Deputies Ethics Committee against Eduardo Bolsonaro. The decision was made before the offenses. In addition, the entity also filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the PF leadership against Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES). The senator called Shor Moraes’ foreman and published a photo that insinuates that the delegate is a criminal.

The note also emphasizes that, even with parliamentary immunity, politicians cannot defame others. “Parliamentary immunity does not authorize anyone to spread unfounded accusations and offenses that aim to embarrass the delegate who acted in strict compliance with the legal duty, aiming to disqualify the technical and independent work carried out by the Federal Police,” it says.

Finally, the note reports that the attacks have already been repeated and asks “that the Judiciary and the Brazilian Parliament act with rigor and impose the necessary sanctions to stop this escalation of attacks that put at risk not only the reputation, but also the safety of the delegate and his family”.