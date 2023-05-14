The Federal Police (PF) launched, last Friday (12), Operation Lagoa Seca, to combat the illegal extraction of gold ore and environmental crimes in the Maria River, in Pará. One person was arrested red-handed and six workers were rescued from degrading conditions, informed the PF. Three search and seizure warrants were also served in the rural area of ​​Rio Maria.

During the action, police seized a revolver, ammunition, a hydraulic excavator, a truck and two stationary engines used in the crime. The seized weapon was loaded in the arrested man’s vehicle, with ammunition in the glove compartment.

When they arrived in the region to comply with court decisions, the police found an illegal mining activity in full swing and they immediately ended work there. Gold mining was not authorized by the National Mining Agency (ANM).

Prison

A man identified as the owner of the illegal mine was arrested in flagrante delicto and could face charges of environmental crimes, illegal possession of a firearm, reduction of workers to conditions analogous to slavery and usurpation of Union property.

The rescued workers shared a canvas shed next to the mining hole. There was no bathroom and the kitchen was improvised and had a dirt floor, all in precarious conditions. They worked barefoot or in slippers, without any kind of protective equipment, with exhausting hours, according to the Federal Police. The names of those arrested have not yet been released.