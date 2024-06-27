Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/27/2024 – 7:50

The Federal Police (PF), in collaboration with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), began Operation Disclosure this Thursday, 27th, against former executives of Americanas, including former CEO Miguel Gutierrez.

In a statement, the Federal Police informs that during the operation, around 80 federal police officers served two preventive arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants at the homes of former directors, located in Rio de Janeiro. The Public Ministry reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) provided technical support during the investigation.

By order of the Federal Court, the assets and values ​​of former directors were blocked, exceeding R$500 million. The warrants were issued by the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

The investigations revealed evidence that the former directors participated in accounting fraud through risk-taking operations, which allowed the company to advance payments to suppliers through bank loans. Irregularities were also detected in cooperative advertising budget (VPC) contracts, including the accounting of VPCs that did not exist.

Also according to information from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, there is evidence to suggest the occurrence of crimes such as market manipulation, use of privileged information, formation of a criminal association and money laundering.