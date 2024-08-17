He had been on the run since his arrest was ordered on July 18; according to the decision, the former executive must serve a 39-year sentence.

The PF (Federal Police) arrested Renato Duque, former director of services at Petrobras, in Volta Redonda (RJ) this Saturday morning (Aug 17, 2024). Convicted of the crimes of passive corruption, criminal association and money laundering, he is on the run. The information is from G1.

His arrest was ordered on July 18 by the Federal Court of Curitiba (PR). The decision was made by Judge Carolina Moura Lebbos. Here is the full (PDF – 379 kB).

Duque was arrested in 2015 in the 10th phase of Operation Lava Jato, but was released in 2020. In March of that year, he left prison in Paraná and went to Rio de Janeiro.

According to the G1Duque was found at home in Niterói. The arrest was possible because of the crossing of intelligence information from the PF Captures Unit in Rio de Janeiro.

After legal procedures, he was sent to the state prison system, where he will remain at the disposal of the courts.

In April 2022, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) unanimously denied an appeal by Duque to annul the process in which he was convicted in Lava Jato.

Duque requested that the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba be declared incompetent and that the case be analyzed by the Electoral Court. According to the defense, there was evidence of electoral crimes in the practices for which the former director was convicted. The former director’s lawyer argued that the case was connected to another case in which the STJ sent an action that was in the Federal Court to the Electoral Court.

The request had been denied by the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region), which did not identify any evidence of electoral crimes.