Former deputy ran out of mandate yesterday; STF determined the arrest for non-compliance with precautionary measures

Former federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) was arrested this Thursday morning (Feb 2, 2023) by the Federal Police in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, according to the Power360.

Silveira was without a mandate on Wednesday (Feb 1st) and lost the privileged forum. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined the arrest for non-compliance with precautionary measures.

This report will receive further updates.