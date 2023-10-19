Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/10/2023 – 18:06

Dissatisfied with salaries, and without a proposal from the Lula government that guarantees recovery, federal delegates and police officers are studying protests and strikes in all Federal Police units.

Five class entities decided, in joint deliberation, to provide employees with a schedule of actions that foresees the suspension of activities on November 16, Federal Police Day, in addition to demonstrations in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, in Brasília. , and the superintendency buildings. The proposal will still be voted on at the assemblies of each association.

“The joint decision is justified by the lethargy of the federal government”, says the note released by the entities. “The federal government is again delaying an effective response to the issue.”

The mobilizations are scheduled to begin next Thursday, the 26th, with local demonstrations. The following actions, except for the operation on November 16th, have yet to be defined.

The strike is the most forceful action under debate, but the Estadão found that it is not the preferred strategy at this time. The unions are still waiting for negotiations with the government after the first mobilizations next week.

Federal employees received a 9% increase in May, but according to PF associations, the increase was not enough to cover the career gap.

Recomposition negotiations are underway at the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services. A meeting with representatives of the category, scheduled last Tuesday, was canceled by the department.

Class pressure has been dragging on since the Jair Bolsonaro government. Police officers went as far as to carry out sluggish acts and operations in inspecting passengers and cargo.

The letter is signed by the presidents of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF), National Federation of Federal Police Officers (Fenapef), National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (Fenadepol) and the Union National Service Plan for the Special Positions of the Federal Police (SINPECPF).