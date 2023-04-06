At the end of April, the State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) plans to issue a resource to the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) for devices that block cellular communications in the institutions of this department. This is stated in the materials of the commission, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

We are talking about the frequencies at which 2G, 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi operate, follows from these documents. Among the conditions for the use of jammers, they indicate “the use of blockers only on the territory of institutions of the penal system (criminal correctional system) and the exclusion of harmful interference outside these territories … to radio electronic means of various radio services.”

The State Committee for Radio Frequencies also intends to recommend the Federal Penitentiary Service to continue searching for alternative ways to block cellular communications that do not involve radio interference.

The issue of allocating frequencies for the Federal Penitentiary Service is planned to be considered at the State Committee for Radio Frequencies, confirmed in the Ministry of Digital Development.

“We want to develop and approve new conditions for the operation of blockers. They will allow to suppress the signal of mobile operators on the territory of the Federal Penitentiary Service without interfering with cellular operators outside it. Now blockers can create such interference, including due to improper installation. We expect to minimize interference in the territories adjacent to the Federal Penitentiary Service. The quality of communication should improve significantly, ”the department explained.

Interference due to the operation of blockers is observed in many large cities, the capitals of the subjects of the federation, and this negatively affects the quality of service for a large number of customers, the press service of Tele2 told Izvestia. According to the representative of the company, the action of the blockers should be limited to the perimeter of the territory of the FSIN institutions, and this problem should not be solved at the expense of the operators.

