Russian blogger Alexei Navalny was detained on his return from Berlin, the FSIN reported on January 17.

“At the Sheremetyevo airport, officers of the search department of the operational management of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Moscow detained Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced to conditional punishment, who has been on the wanted list since December 29, 2020 for multiple violations of the probationary period,” the message says.

Until the decision of the court, he will be in custody, the further measure of restraint for Navalny will be determined by the court, the department notes.

Navalny announced on January 13 that he intends to return to Russia on January 17, while the FSIN announced that it plans to detain him, since the court must decide whether to replace his suspended sentence with a real one due to violations of the conditional sentence.

Navalny has two conditional convictions. The first, in the Kirovles case, involved the embezzlement of more than 16 million rubles; the second, in the Yves Rocher case – with the theft of over 30 million rubles.

The blogger announced the decision to return to Russia on January 13. He wrote in social networks that he is “almost healthy” and will be treated at home.

On January 14, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported that Navalny was found guilty of a criminal offense and convicted, he was assigned a probationary period for five years, then the term was extended for a year. Navalny was supposed to appear for registration with the FSIN at least twice a month, but he repeatedly violated the conditions of the probationary period. For each violation, Navalny was issued official warnings about the possibility of canceling the conditional sentence and replacing it with a real term of imprisonment, the department stressed.

Navalny was brought to Berlin airport on January 17 in a motorcade with flashing lights. He was taken not to the terminal, but immediately to the airfield. He did not appear in the airport building and at the check-in counters.

German journalists said that Navalny did not even personally receive boarding passes; employees of the special services of Germany also went through the procedure for him.

Later, the plane from Berlin with Navalny on board was redirected to Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow instead of Vnukovo airport for “technical reasons”, the Izvestia correspondent reported.

Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk in August after he fell ill on a plane en route from Tomsk.

Then he was transported by plane to Germany to the Charite clinic, where he was allegedly found to have signs of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

After that, the FRG government announced that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with the Novichok substance.

The Kremlin said in this connection that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia had not received answers from Germany to an official inquiry on this situation.