The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economic Affairs, Volker Wissing, inherits Linda Teuteberg. Otherwise there was a big Scholz bashing from party leader Lindner.

BERLIN dpa / afp | The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economics, Volker Wissing, is the new FDP General Secretary. The federal party conference in Berlin elected him on Saturday with 528 of the 638 valid votes cast. One year before the federal election in 2021, he will replace the previous incumbent Linda Teuteberg. The delegates followed the suggestion of party leader Christian Lindner. This had pushed Teuteberg, who had only been elected last year, from office.

In his speech to the delegates at the federal party congress, Wissing focused on economic and financial policy. He campaigned for a “reversal in economic policy towards more freedom, more flexibility, more freedom”.

Previously, FDP leader Christian Lindner had confirmed the will of the liberals to take over government responsibility in the federal government after the federal election in 2021. He wanted the Free Democrats to be needed again next year to form a government, he said on Saturday in Berlin in his speech at the federal party conference.

For people who think freely, red-red-green or black-green or green-red-red could not be particularly positive prospects. “If I have my way, we’ll play for victory.” The FDP leader ruled out a coalition with the Left Party. And there could be no cooperation with the AfD.

The greatest overlaps are still with a CDU led by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet. “On the other hand, a traffic light in the federal government is not particularly attractive from today’s perspective.” SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz advertises “with higher taxes, more debts and new bureaucratic shackles,” said Lindner. “Unfortunately, Mr. Scholz’s program sometimes sounds more like Lafontaine than Schmidt.”

Federal, state and local governments called on Lindner to develop intelligent measures against the corona crisis in order to prevent a second lockdown in autumn. These included, for example, further digitization in the healthcare sector and accelerated research for a vaccine, he said. “In the end, the virus must not triumph over freedom.”

A new treasurer is also elected

Because of the corona pandemic, special safety precautions were taken at the party congress that lead to deviations from the course of previous party conventions. According to the information, no guests were invited. Only delegates, media representatives and employees came under strict rules. Of the 662 delegates invited, around 560 were present. Those absent can transfer their voting rights to delegates present.

In addition to the election of the new general secretary, that of the new treasurer was still outstanding. Former SPD politician Harald Christ, who only joined the FDP in March, applied for this post. He is to succeed Hermann Otto Solms (79), who was appointed honorary chairman of his party at the party congress.

FDP leader Christian Lindner praised Solms as a staunch liberal. He had made great contributions to the FDP finances. In fact, Solms, who studied economics and agricultural science and did his doctorate in agricultural science, stepped in as treasurer three times and put the party finances in order.

Solms was a member of the Bundestag from 1980 to 2013. In 2017, after four years of extra-parliamentary opposition by the FDP, he moved back into the Bundestag. From 1998 to 2013, Solms was Vice President of the Bundestag.