The FDP has no answers to the major social questions. She wants to co-rule again, but everything sounds like it always does: looking backwards.

Mission Awakening was the motto of the party congress. The FDP also needs that if they want to get out of their polls. FDP leader Christian Lindner therefore leaves no doubt: he wants to co-govern after the federal election in 2021. He even makes his future as party leader dependent on it. So it’s Lindner’s last chance. Because he left the 2017 Jamaica negotiations with him to this day.

The fact that the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economics, Volker Wissing, was elected Secretary General can be interpreted as an important setting of the course. Wissing embodies government experience and business competence. In short: everything as always.

Pandemic times are difficult times for a neoliberal party as everyone calls for economic aid and a state to intervene. That is why liberal civil rights were also emphasized at the party congress: the right to demonstrate, freedom of expression and data protection. There is certainly an electorate that would like to have a liberal civil rights party that has individual freedom in view. But is that the FDP?

It helps to look at what was not discussed in great detail at the party congress. When it comes to EU refugee policy, the FDP criticizes “Germany’s go it alone”. Moria and human rights are marginal. The lead proposal also contains four crises: health, economic, job and opportunity crises. Exactly: there is no climate crisis. The danger of right-wing extremism is spared, the dam break in Thuringia with the Kemmerich cause is swept under the carpet. Perhaps in order not to unnecessarily increase the loss of image. Maybe to keep the flank open to the right.

One thing is certain: the FDP has no answers to the major social questions. The fact that Lindner then makes a sexist old man’s joke about the slain General Secretary Linda Teuteberg is just further evidence for the backwardness of this party.