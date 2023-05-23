The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) recently won the Leading Internal Auditing Practice Award for its anti-fraud practices in the government sector.

The Authority received the award from the Association of Internal Auditors in the State within the activities of the seventh session of the Award for Leading Practices in Internal Auditing, which was held during the twenty-first regional conference on regional auditing.

The award was received during an event attended by more than 1,500 global internal audit professionals, senior executives and key decision makers from across the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as government and private sector representatives.

The Authority’s presentation of the award included many innovative practices, including the Authority’s comprehensive framework for combating fraud and supporting the governance framework, the “Reporting for Protection” system for reporting violations, and the application of data analysis. The Authority has followed a flexible approach that reflects innovation, cooperation, proactivity, and commitment to the framework international professional practices.

Amna Faridoon, Director of the Audit Department at FANR, said: “This award reflects FANR’s firm commitment and unremitting efforts to implement its oversight functions by implementing an integrated governance framework and contributing to achieving its vision of being a leading international nuclear regulatory body. FANR adopts advanced technologies and smart systems.” It would help support its oversight activities, including the “Report for Protection” whistleblowing system, which includes reports related to nuclear and radiological safety and safeguards, in addition to reports of fraud and misconduct.

It is noteworthy that the Authority’s governance model is based on the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity, and is designed to promote a culture of excellence and efficiency across all levels of the Authority. The Authority is committed to implementing the Anti-Fraud Guide and the Board of Directors Governance Manual in the Federal Government of the State.