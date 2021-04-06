Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Since the issuance of the operating license in February 2020 for the first unit at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation has continued its supervisory tasks in the stage of fuel loading and the various tests conducted, which included the normal operation phase known as “criticality”, and linking the unit to the local electricity network, up to the operational stage. Full commercial. The «Authority» confirms the commitment of Nawah Energy Company, the operator, to all regulatory requirements to start at this important stage.

This achievement comes as a result of the Authority’s intensive monitoring activities, including continuous inspections to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear power plant.

It is noteworthy that, following the issuance of the “Authority” of operating licenses to reach the commercial operation of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the “Authority” carried out a set of monitoring activities, which included inspecting through its inspectors residing at the plant and sending more inspectors to follow the various stages of the tests. The “Authority” continuously checks the level of readiness and preparedness for emergencies, as well as following up environmental monitoring, through independent monitoring stations located around the station while using its environmental laboratory.

“The commercial operation of the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is the culmination of great efforts made over the past 12 years since the establishment of the UAE Nuclear Energy Program,” said Christer Victor Viktorsen, Director General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

During this period, (the authority) reviewed all the station details from site selection, construction and testing, all the way to operation to ensure that the operator complies with all regulatory requirements to ensure the safety of society and the environment. (The Commission) will continue its supervisory role in inspecting the station during the operational phase to ensure that all conditions are applied.

Viktorsen added, “(The Authority) is proud of the presence of Emirati experts in nuclear energy who played a vital role in licensing the plant from the start, such as participating in inspections covering nuclear safety, nuclear security and non-proliferation. The Authority also dispatched two female employees within the cadre of Emirati experts to join the team of resident inspectors to work with international experts at the nuclear plant. We are proud that the percentage of Emiratis in (the Authority) is more than 68% of the workforce. I would like to congratulate the UAE government and Nawah Energy Company for achieving such an achievement. With the commencement of the commercial operation of the first unit, the “Authority” intends to carry out its monitoring and inspection tasks to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear plant within the framework of its mission to protect society, workers and the environment.

Saeed Al Tayer

Saeed Al Tayer: The project supports the UAE Energy Strategy 2050

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: I extend my deepest congratulations and blessings to my lord His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on the occasion of the historic achievement today of the United Arab Emirates.

He added: The commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy plant of Barakah, the first Arab nuclear power plant, is the fruit of the sound vision of our wise leadership that does not know the impossible, and works to ensure a brighter future for future generations, by achieving a balance between production and consumption sides, and global environmental commitments. And to provide a comfortable economic environment for growth in all sectors.

Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants contribute to supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to diversify clean energy sources and produce 50% of energy needs from clean sources, including 6% from nuclear energy. It also supports the peaceful nuclear energy program in the country, which makes a major contribution to Diversification of energy sources, and the state’s efforts to reduce the carbon footprint have been entrenched.

Othman Al Ali

Othman Al Ali: Strengthening efforts to tackle climate change

Othman Al Ali, CEO of the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, affirmed that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will greatly contribute to supporting the efforts of the UAE in addressing climate change, expressing his aspiration to continue working closely with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation to link electricity supplies in the grid and develop an energy sector More sustainable and resilient in the region for years to come. Al Ali said: “On behalf of the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, I congratulate the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Nawah Energy Company for commencing commercial operations in the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It is a historic moment that coincides with the UAE’s preparations for the celebration of the Golden Jubilee.” He added: “The Emirates Water and Electricity Company affirms its commitment to implementing a strategic plan aimed at bringing about a radical transformation in the production of water and electricity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond within the next five years, and the transformation towards a sustainable and more diversified sector that depends on renewable energy sources, in addition to its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

5,600MW of clean energy

The Barakah plant consists of 4 stations, and it is located in Al Dhafra, about 280 km from Abu Dhabi. The plant relies on the third generation of nuclear power reactors of the APR1400 model, which was designed by the Korean Electric Power Company (KEPCO). The production capacity of the four units combined is 5600 megawatts, “each unit will generate 1,400 megawatts of energy.”

Last December, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the success of the Nawah Energy Company, in achieving a new achievement, represented by the arrival of the plant’s first reactor in Barakah to 100% of its production capacity, which will pave the way for the commercial operation of the plant soon.

The “critical” stage of normal operation began in August 2020 in the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, as this stage is one of the important stages in the nuclear power plant, in which the nuclear fission process begins to generate energy. During last March, a license to operate the second unit of Barakah plants was issued last month as a culmination of the efforts made by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, since it received an application to obtain the license from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, on behalf of Nawah Energy Company, for the first and second units in 2015.