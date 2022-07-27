The Federal Network Agency in Germany did not make a significant change in its estimates of the gas situation in the country after the new reduction in Russian gas supplies coming through Nord Stream 1.
The agency said today, Wednesday, in its daily report on the gas situation in Germany: “The situation is tense and a new deterioration of the situation cannot be ruled out.”
At the same time, the agency stated that the gas supply in Germany is stable at the moment and said, “The security of supplies in Germany is still guaranteed for the time being.”
The agency stated that the amount of gas pumping after the new reduction announced by Gazprom will reach 19.5 percent of the line’s maximum capacity, noting that the transfer of gas to other European countries such as France, Austria and the Czech Republic will be affected accordingly.
The agency pointed to the continued storage of gas, and said that the level of filling in German tanks reached 66.8 percent the day before yesterday, Monday. Additional measures.
It is noteworthy that the German government intends to issue a decree stipulating that the percentage of filling in German tanks should reach 95% by the beginning of next November.
