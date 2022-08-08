The Federal National Council mourns with more sadness and sorrow the forgiven, God Almighty, the member Ali Jassim Ahmed, who passed away next to his Lord after a life full of giving.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council and members of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, expressed the most sincere feelings of condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the deceased and his family, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with his vast mercy and dwell in his vast gardens and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

Ghobash stressed that the late Ali Jassem, God Almighty, contributed over more than three decades to the service of his country, through his membership in the Council and his activity in its discussions at the national level, and at the level of parliamentary diplomacy within the Council’s delegations participating in various parliamentary activities, praising the national role that He undertook during his career full of giving in the service of the leadership, people and the state of the UAE.

The late Ali Jassim, who was appointed as a member of the Federal National Council in the ninth legislative term on 6/2/1990, is considered the dean of the Emirati parliamentarians because he submitted his membership in the Council, which lasted for nearly “32” years until the third round of the seventeenth legislative term ( Present).

He also, may God have mercy on him, held the position of the second deputy speaker of the Council in the fourteenth legislative term, and the position of Deputy Executive Committee of the UAE Parliamentary Division in the thirteenth legislative term. Representative of the Arab Group in the Executive Committee of the Union, and winner of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award for the year 2017.