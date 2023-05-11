Geneva (Union)

Afra Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication at the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council, affirmed that human rights in the UAE have solid foundations, referenced by heritage, religious values, its constitution, and its policy that guarantees human rights and freedoms. As a top priority to be consistent with legislation, decisions and international standards that respect human rights.

Afra Al-Basti, as part of the country’s delegation, participated in the review session of the fourth national report on human rights at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She presented a report entitled “Political Empowerment and Political Participation of Women in the United Arab Emirates”, which included the legislative competence of the Federal National Council in discussing the laws that were presented to it during the period (2019-2022), the political empowerment program and the electoral experience of the Federal National Council in 2019.

She emphasized that the Federal National Council, as a legislative authority, plays a prominent role in discussing and approving legislation, raising various issues, and adopting recommendations that contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights at the national level, and which worked to empower women to play their role in community service, and guarantee them their constitutional rights. And she indicated that civil society participates in all its spectrums and groups in discussing these legislations and oversight, and has contributions in formulating public policies and expressing its opinion so that legal texts express their opinions and bear appropriate solutions to the aspirations of society, especially women.

The report indicated that the National Assembly discussed 48 draft laws during its current seventeenth legislative term, which guaranteed women’s rights and enhanced their empowerment in various sectors, the most important of which are laws related to economic, social and cultural rights, including: a federal draft law on juvenile delinquents and those at risk of delinquency, and a draft federal law on protecting Witnesses, a federal draft law abolishing Federal Law No. (17) of 1978 regulating cases and procedures for appeals in cassation before the Federal Court, a federal draft law regarding the National Human Rights Commission, and a federal draft law on public health.

She pointed out that a number of decrees were also issued in the country regarding civil personal status laws for non-Muslims, amending the work organization law, and amending the personal status law.

She pointed out that the political empowerment program announced by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in 2005 aims to create the necessary conditions to prepare citizens who are more involved and contribute more to public life, and to activate the role of the Federal National Council and empower it. To be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the executive authority, and to be a more capable and effective council that adheres to the issues of the homeland and the concerns of citizens, and that the values ​​of true participation and the Shura approach are entrenched through it, through a gradual and regular path across the board. A year that culminated in more participation and interaction from the people of the country.

She added that one of the pillars of the political empowerment program is to raise the percentage of Emirati women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50%, and this decision contributed to enhancing women’s political empowerment and made the country’s parliamentary experience a model to be followed in modern parliamentary experiences on the world, especially with regard to the process of political empowerment For women, noting that the 2019 elections witnessed the largest number of voters historically, and Emirati women had a distinguished presence in the electoral lists for the year 2019, at a rate of 62.50%, compared to the percentage of males, which amounted to 38.49%.