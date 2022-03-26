Dubai (Etihad)

The Federal National Council hosted the meetings of the committees and committees of the Office of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, which were held as part of the work of its ninth session in the branch of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai yesterday.

Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, a member of the Federal National Council, a member of the International Parliament for Tolerance, participated in the meeting of the Peace Promotion Committee, which discussed opportunities to integrate the main principles of inclusive education – equity, safety, leadership, empowerment and do no harm into national and international legislation, and raising awareness of the basic components of an open and secure cyber environment A stable, accessible and peaceful as the basis for digital peacebuilding.

Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul, in the division’s intervention on the importance of strengthening the infrastructure to ensure inclusive education for all, especially in times of epidemics and disasters, said: “The UAE has demonstrated, thanks to the vision and wisdom of the wise leadership, the extent of readiness and readiness of the educational system in the country to confront (the pandemic), with a strong digital infrastructure. And effective and qualified human cadres, and effective legislation that keeps pace with the future and global developments, as well as the existence of future strategies, plans and policies that keep pace with the future and investment in knowledge economies.”

He added: “For this reason, the state sought to implement distance education during the pandemic crisis, and it also trained and qualified educational cadres on modern technology and applications, and developed the educational environment with the best modern technologies, as well as working to bridge the digital divide and achieve the vision of the wise leadership in making a leap. its quality in the educational system in the UAE, and taking the required steps towards graduating to smart education.” He stressed that the UAE has made great leaps in its ranking in global competitiveness indicators in the education sector, during 2020, compared to 2019, through (11) indicators of competitiveness in the education sector, despite the many challenges imposed by the (Corona) pandemic. on various countries of the world, most notably the challenges of distance education. He said, “While we appreciate the ideas and opinions that have been put forward about the availability of inclusive education for all and its impact on peace, yet we see the importance of strengthening the infrastructure for distance education, as the Corona pandemic has created the largest global disruption witnessed in education systems in contemporary history.”

He added: “This crisis has demonstrated the extent, weakness, and fragility of education systems in the face of crises, and according to World Bank statistics for 2020, the pandemic has caused more than 1.6 billion children and young people to drop out of education in 161 countries, or nearly 80% of enrolled students. schools all over the world. He continued: «The importance of digital empowerment has emerged in this field for its ability to employ information and communication technology in the educational process and related support processes, and thus the importance of integrating modern technology into the education system as the core of educational reform in pursuit of keeping pace with the labor market and future aspirations and directions, in addition to being a factor Empowering the education sector at all times, especially in times of epidemics, disasters, conflicts and disturbances.

The Women and Youth Committee also discussed the mechanism for developing a concept for the Youth Parliament of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace as a platform to unify efforts, exchange and promote good practices, and support global initiatives for gender-equitable education systems that enable them to develop life skills. The PVE Committee discussed the threat to democracy in light of existing challenges that often transcend national borders, the promotion of cultural pluralism and peace through interfaith and inter-ethnic dialogue by discussing how national parliaments can support decisions and decisions on inter-ethnic dialogue, and the effects of major trends, such as change Climate, digitization.

Support Parliamentary Cooperation

The International Relations Committee held a meeting during which it discussed ways to continue enhancing attendance at the meetings of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in the field of international relations, and to establish a body to support parliamentary cooperation with a strategy and action plan that would ensure more cooperation, effectiveness and clarity for the committee’s work. The Commission on Sustainable Development also discussed several recommendations on traditions and good practices for promoting peace, investing in sustainable and environmentally responsible development, policies and practices to reduce exploration of natural resources related to overpopulation, and raising awareness about discrimination against indigenous peoples, as possessors of unique cultures, knowledge systems and livelihood strategies. and discuss opportunities to empower and regain control of their development, including increased cultural representation, political participation, land and resource management, and tools to increase influence in decision-making. The Legal Committee discussed the opportunities available to establish national parliamentary initiatives to promote tolerance and peace, and the challenges for further consideration and implementation of international resolutions and declarations at the national level.