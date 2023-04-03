The Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held remotely today, chaired by HE Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Committee, approved its report on the subject of government policy regarding the regulation of private higher education.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, rapporteur of the committee, Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Aisha Reda Al Bayrak, and Afra Bakhit Al Alili.

During the meeting, the report on the subject was approved in its final form, as it included the most important observations made by the committee after reviewing the research papers prepared by the General Secretariat of the Council, and the results it reached after meeting with the concerned and relevant authorities. The report also included the necessary recommendations and solutions to overcome Challenges and observations related to the issue of regulating private higher education, which was discussed by the committee within the axes of education policy and legislation, and the quality of private education.