The Federal Supreme Court affirmed a legal principle, according to which criminal lawsuits shall be filed against the perpetrator of the crime of money laundering, terrorist financing, or illegal organizations financing, in accordance with Article (6) of Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 regarding confronting money laundering crimes, except by the Attorney General Or whoever delegates him to do so, and the delegation must be based on a written decision issued by the Attorney General.

And it set aside a judgment that sentenced an accused person to three years in prison for the crime of money laundering, on the basis that the case was filed by a referral order issued by the Public Prosecution Office, and it was not instituted by the Public Prosecutor or whoever authorized him by a written decision.

In the details, the Public Prosecution referred an accused person to criminal trial, on charges of committing a money laundering crime of 434 thousand and 316 dirhams, obtained from fraud crimes abroad, that he transferred, acquired, acquired and used those funds in transferring sums from them abroad, and used them to buy goods that he sold and obtained its value. With the intention of concealing the truth of that money, disguising its source and nature, conferring legitimacy on it, and preventing the discovery of its illegal source.

The court of the first degree in presence ruled the innocence of the accused for what was attributed to him, then the Court of Appeal ruled to cancel the first ruling, and the judgment to punish the accused with imprisonment for three years, and ordered his removal from the state after the implementation of the sentence, while obliging him to pay fees, then the accused appealed this ruling.

For its part, the Federal Supreme Court upheld the defendant’s appeal, explaining that the criminal lawsuit against the perpetrator of the crime of money laundering, terrorist financing, or illegal organizations financing is not carried out in accordance with the provisions of this decree-law except by the Attorney General or whoever he authorizes, to the effect that the legislator has been charged to establish Criminal action before the perpetrators of the crimes stipulated in this Decree-Law must be filed by the Public Prosecutor or his authorized representative.

She indicated that it is proven from the papers that the lawsuit was filed under a referral order issued by the Public Prosecution Office, and it was not instituted by the Public Prosecutor or whoever authorized him by a written decision, so that the case with him was filed by someone without capacity, according to what the law has drawn up. The appealed ruling violated the law, including its defect and necessitating its revocation.

