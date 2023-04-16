Home page politics

The Ministry of the Environment estimates horrendous payments of tax money for the climate protection advice of UEFA and the DFB for the Euro 2024. Now it rains criticism.

Munich – The men’s European Football Championship 2024 is one of the big highlights in the coming year. But the major event should not only attract sporting attention from a sporting point of view, but also serve as a pioneer and prime example of climate protection for future major events. According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment, the DFB and UEFA have made this their goal for Euro 2024.

After all, such a major event as the EM 2024 not only devours enormous resources, but also leaves an ecological footprint that should not be underestimated. That is why the Ministry of the Environment is standing by Steffi Lemke (Greens) in an advisory capacity to check such an event for sustainability. The priority here is, among other things, to identify potential CO₂ savings.

Taxpayers’ money for the EM 2024: Taxpayers’ Association goes to the barricades – “not only the ball rolls”

However, the Association of Taxpayers (BdSt) is going on the barricades here, which has less to do with climate protection or the orientation of a climate-friendly EM 2024 and more with whether the taxpayer should pay for it. As far as the BdSt is concerned, this question does not even arise. After all, the DFB and UEFA are more than in good shape when it comes to finances.

It is precisely this aspect that is loud focus.de at the center of criticism from the taxpayers’ association. Because in addition to the sporting aspect, “tough commercial interests also played a role”. After all, “not only the ball is rolling, but also billions in sales. That’s why it’s not the taxpayer’s job to pump many millions of euros into the organizing football associations in order to support them financially in realizing their ‘entitlements’ relating to EURO 2024. A patronage of the football-mad ministers or ministries would be perfectly sufficient!”

Climate protection at the EM 2024: Millions flow for climate protection advice from the Ministry of the Environment

Nevertheless, the Federal Environment Ministry is taking a lot of money from the Greens politician Steffi Lemke to support the two associations in the course of sustainability at the EM 2024. This year alone, 1.6 million euros will go to the associations. According to the federal government, a further 3.4 million euros are planned for taxpayers in the coming year and after the European Championship another 625,000 euros are estimated.

In the summer of 2024, the European Championship will be held in Germany. The taxpayers’ association has harshly criticized Steffi Lemke’s Ministry of the Environment. © Thomas Boecker

This state funding is based on a study from 2022, which has already hogged 84,000 euros. The ideas collected there for EM 2024 are aimed, for example, at “awareness-raising measures for resource efficiency and the circular economy” and the avoidance of unnecessary waste. Further attention is paid to the “awareness of sustainable nutrition” among the organizers and the visitors. The desired sustainability and the envisaged climate protection also have an effect more expensive ticket prices at the EM 2024 out of.

Euro 2024: Taxpayers’ Association harshly criticizes the payment of taxpayers’ money to the DFB and UEFA

But loud focus online the estimate of tax money for climate protection at Euro 2024 annoys the taxpayers’ association. According to the BdSt, if the associations behind such an event were short of cash or if it were a charitable cause, such sponsorship in the name of climate protection might still be understandable.

But in view of the fact that the German Football Association and the European UEFA are financially strong associations, restraint is the motto. Football championships are, according to information from focus online, finally “not about charity events”. With regard to Euro 2024 in Germany, however, it is more than doubtful whether this criticism will be heard.