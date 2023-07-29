DUseful extremists from Germany have traveled to the war zone since the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine. This was announced by the Federal Ministry of the Interior at the request of “Welt am Sonntag”, as the newspaper reported. Overall, the security authorities registered the departure of 61 people “who have a link to extremism or politically motivated crime,” the newspaper quoted the ministry as saying.

In the case of 39 people, there are actual indications that they had left the country “with the intention of participating in combat operations”. Of these, 27 are pro-Russian and twelve are pro-Ukrainian.

For the clear majority of this group of people, the authorities had concrete information that they had taken part in combat operations. This includes both right-wing and left-wing extremists. However, most people assign authorities to the “foreign ideology” phenomenon area. A breakdown into specific groups is not possible due to a lack of data, according to the ministry.

In principle, participation in combat operations in Ukraine is not punishable, a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Justice told the newspaper. This applies “as long as they do not act as mercenaries, but as members of the regular armed forces or equivalent volunteer corps and militias”. However, this does not protect against investigations into possible war crimes.

According to the report, the Federal Prosecutor General did not want to comment on whether corresponding proceedings would be conducted against fighters who had left the country.

CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) criticized the reluctance of prosecutors. “People or extremists who voluntarily join the Russian armed forces or terrorist groups to take part in the attack on Ukraine must be prosecuted after their return to Germany,” he told the newspaper. Because it can be assumed that these fighters “were systematically involved in war crimes and human rights crimes”.







Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of rocket terror

After an explosion in the southern Russian city of Taganrog on the Sea of ​​Azov, Moscow has blamed Kiev for the attack. “The Kiev regime has launched a terrorist attack (…) against the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram on Friday. The Russian air defense intercepted the rocket, but debris fell down.

On Friday afternoon, Russian authorities reported the impact near a café in central Taganrog. According to the governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev, 15 people were injured. Nine of them were taken to hospitals. According to Moscow, the Ukrainians are said to have converted the S-200 anti-aircraft system into an offensive weapon and fired with it. This could not be verified at first.

Golubev later reported a second rocket fired over Azov district, not far from Taganrog. The debris is said to have come down here in an uninhabited area and not caused any damage. The Russian information could not be verified independently.







The investigative committee in Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on terrorism charges over the impact in Taganrog. The authority’s press release mentions 13 injuries. In addition, several residential and administrative buildings were damaged.

Nine injured in rocket hit in Ukrainian city of Dnipro

Meanwhile, a few hours later, at least nine people were injured in a rocket attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhyj Lysak, on Telegram. Authorities had previously spoken of only three injuries.

“Russian terrorists aimed at a high-rise building,” Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday evening. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the building of the Ukrainian secret service SBU was hit in addition to the high-rise building. Videos show severe damage. The relatively small number of injuries was explained in the Ukrainian media by the fact that many apartments in the high-rise building had not yet been occupied.