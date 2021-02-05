In a press conference, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and the President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler talk about the current Corona situation.

Berlin – The number of New corona infections in Germany is declining. Nationwide, the 7-day incidence is according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) at 79.9 and is thus getting closer and closer to the target value of 50. However, the RKI also reported almost 13,000 new registrations on Friday Corona infections. But there are still problems with the availability of vaccinations against the virus. Federal Health Ministers want the current situation Jens Spahn (CDU), the President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler and the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for vaccines, on Friday (February 3rd, 2021) at 10:00 a.m. press conference explain.

Corona vaccination offer should remain

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced that all people in Germany would be offered a vaccination by the end of summer in September. Merkel had confirmed this statement several times, but doubts remain as to whether the goal will be achieved. The manufacturers of the vaccines are plagued by delivery difficulties, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen failed to procure the Corona vaccine granted for the EU. Until all people have been vaccinated in Germany*, so it will take some time.

Does Federal Health Minister Spahn also talk about easing?

The exact content of the press conference With Jens Spahn is still unclear. It would be possible, however, that the Federal Minister of Health announces an easing of the still existing lockdown. This should be maintained until February 14th. However, as Spahn told the Funke Group media on Thursday (February 4th, 2021), it “cannot yet be conclusively say where we will be on February 14th.” In any case, schools and daycare centers should open again first when it comes to relaxation.

Willingness for corona vaccination increases

Even before the press conference With Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn it is clear that the willingness to be vaccinated is increasing. In a survey on behalf of infratest dimap on behalf of ARD* 59 percent stated that they “definitely” wanted to be vaccinated – 22 percent more than in November 2020. Even more people, however, found the pace at which against this Coronavirus vaccinated too slowly. According to the survey, 68 percent are dissatisfied with it. On the other hand, a large majority rejects “special rights” for vaccinated people, as they have been discussed again and again. Only 28 percent were in favor of such regulations. *fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digitral editorial network.