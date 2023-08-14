Home page politics

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) landed in Kiev this morning. He is in Ukraine for the first time for political talks. © Martin Schutt/dpa

For more than a year and a half Ukraine has been fighting the Russian aggressor. Now the Federal Minister of Finance wants to get an idea of ​​the situation on site.

Kiev – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrived in Kiev in the morning for political talks. The FDP leader is in Ukraine for the first time since the Russian war of aggression began. Lindner arrived in Kiev by train. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and several ministers were in Kiev before him.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 24, 2022. Germany supports the attacked country with arms deliveries. There is currently a debate about a possible delivery of cruise missiles of the “Taurus” type. Scholz had been reluctant to comment on this on ZDF on Sunday. As in the past, the federal government will always check every single decision very carefully, he said.

Germany also supports Ukraine financially. Since 2022, Germany has provided the country with direct financial aid of around 1.5 billion, according to the Ministry of Finance. In addition, Germany and other creditors announced in July 2022 that they would delay Ukraine’s debt repayments.

Why was there a delay in payment?

A debt moratorium for Ukraine was extended to 2027 in March of this year. The deferred payment is intended to give Ukraine additional liquidity leeway and preserve its state functions, as the Ministry of Finance had announced. Ukraine had also received financial injections from the International Monetary Fund.

On the anniversary of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, Lindner said: “Politically, militarily and financially, we will remain with Ukraine until it wins this war.” Germany also supports Ukraine in rebuilding destroyed infrastructure agreed.

According to Kiev, its Western allies have provided financial, military and humanitarian aid worth more than 170 billion euros since the beginning of the war. More than half of Ukraine’s budget depends on foreign funding. dpa