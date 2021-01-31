Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) has proposed a corona traffic light for the daycare centers to be opened quickly. After February 14, there must be “real opening perspectives in daycare centers and schools,” said Giffey.

The federal government is doing everything in its power to be the first to be able to reopen daycare centers and schools. Chancellor Angela Merkel confirms this in her latest video podcast. The only question is when?

B.And family minister Franziska Giffey has proposed a traffic light model for opening daycare centers quickly. After February 14, there must be “real opening perspectives at daycare centers and schools”, said the SPD politician of “Bild am Sonntag”. “Our suggestion is a daycare traffic light, where the situation in the individual daycare centers is decisive.” Thus “we could reopen a large part of the daycare centers and at the same time react very responsibly and specifically based on the infection process in the individual daycare centers”, stressed the minister.

Three criteria should be decisive: the number of infected people, the number of children in quarantine and the number of educators in quarantine. “If nobody is infected and less than ten percent of the children and staff are in quarantine, the light is green,” said Giffey. Then a daycare center could resume regular operations.

“The traffic light switches to yellow when a person is infected and a kindergarten group or a maximum of a quarter of the staff is in quarantine,” said Giffey. In this case, there is limited regular operation, for example for a few hours. The red level is reached when two people fall ill with corona and more than 25 percent of the staff or more than one group of children are in quarantine. Then the facility will be closed and only emergency care will be given.

The traffic light should not apply in areas with more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, or if a corona mutation is spreading aggressively. Then there could only be emergency care in all daycare centers, said Giffey. She wants to discuss her plan with her country colleagues in the coming week.

With a view to school operations, Giffey suggested free tuition and summer school during the holidays for students who missed a lot of class material during the lockdown. In addition, the minister insisted that a legal right to all-day care in primary school be passed quickly. She called on “conservative, large-scale states in the west” not to block this. “We have to come to an agreement quickly, otherwise we won’t get the law through to the general election,” warned Giffey. She also appealed to the new CDU boss Armin Laschet to use his influence.