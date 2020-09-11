Jörg Schindler needs to stay Federal Managing Director even underneath the brand new celebration management. Treasurer Harald Wolf can also be working once more.

BERLIN taz | The chairmen resign, the Federal Managing Director of the Left Celebration needs to remain. This Friday, Jörg Schindler introduced his renewed candidacy for the workplace of high celebration supervisor. “Joint motion by the celebration management is critical and continuity is required if we elect new celebration leaders,” the 48-year-old explains his choice in a written declaration that the taz has obtained. Within the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus, preparations for the federal election marketing campaign in 2021 have already began underneath his management. “I need to proceed that.”

On the celebration convention deliberate for the top of October in Erfurt, all the management of the Left Celebration might be re-elected. The earlier chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexingerwho had been on the high for eight years is not going to compete once more. To date have Janine Wissler and Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, the parliamentary group chairmen in Hesse and Thuringia introduced that they need to comply with of their footsteps. Federal Treasurer Harald Wolf needs to remain in workplace, as he introduced on Friday through Twitter. It’s nonetheless open whether or not there might be opposing candidates. This additionally applies to Schindler.

Schindler, who was born in Borna, Saxony, has been federal supervisor for 2 years and thus head of the Berlin celebration headquarters. He was supported by Kipping and Riexinger at the Leipzig Party Congress 2018 simply prevailed in opposition to the previous member of the Bundestag Frank Tempel. Within the wing arithmetic of the Left Celebration, the educated lawyer who belongs to the state affiliation of Saxony-Anhalt may in all probability be described as a centrist.

In his letter to the celebration committees, Schindler invokes the cohesion of the celebration. “This can be very essential that we do not let ourselves be performed off in opposition to one another,” he writes. “Allow us to not stand in the way in which of ourselves, however solely our political opponents.” What the Left Celebration “sometimes” nonetheless lacks is “the perspective that we need to win too – and that we belief ourselves to have the ability to win”. Schindler advocates “rebellious optimism” to be able to carry others away with “rebelliousness and confidence”.

By way of content material, the specialist lawyer for labor legislation sees the celebration as properly positioned. “Whether or not within the combat for a hire cap, free public transport or in opposition to racism, whether or not in opposition or in a authorities: We’re the progressive, system-critical half.” It additionally makes him “proud” that the Left Celebration has up to now “been concerned in each conflict effort by the Bundeswehr Overseas and all the time stated no loudly and clearly to each tightening of asylum legislation “.

And that is the way it ought to keep in accordance with Schindler’s concepts: “Within the wrestle for peace there aren’t any compromises for us, within the wrestle for humanity both.” He names a “democratic socialism with a socio-ecological system change in a disarmed world” because the intention to be striven for. .

Along with Schindler, Harald Wolf additionally needs to remain at his put up. The previous Berlin Senator for Financial Affairs has been a member of the slender celebration management since November 2017, initially as performing federal supervisor, after which as federal treasurer because the celebration congress in June 2018.

“I’m working for federal treasurer once more and need to proceed to work for a powerful left that’s combating with a transparent left profile for a socio-ecological change in politics and new left majorities,” stated the 64-year-old on Friday afternoon via Twitter With.