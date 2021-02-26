I.In the current Bundestag, the Left Party is the second smallest parliamentary group in front of the Greens, but clearly behind the AfD and FDP. According to the latest polls, it could at least catch up with the Liberals in the September 26 election. However, at a lower level: According to the Allensbach Institute, both parties would have 7 percent of the second votes. In 2017, the left had retracted 9.2 percent, the FDP 10.7 percent.

There is currently no realistic constellation imaginable in which the left would move into the government, even if it would join forces with the SPD and the Greens. Nevertheless, the party’s new strong woman, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, is fighting for such an alliance. Her goal is to prepare the left for government, she said recently. There are similarities with the Greens and the SPD in climate policy and in social issues such as basic and citizens’ insurance.

Hennig-Wellsow is the party and parliamentary leader in Thuringia, where Bodo Ramelow rules, the only left-wing prime minister. At the virtual federal party conference, which begins this Friday, the forty-three-year-old should be elected as the new chairman, together with the Hessian parliamentary group leader Janine Wissler. The chances are high that the two will succeed the previous dual leadership of Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger. You would be the first female duo to head a party. While Wissler does not believe in government participation in Berlin, Hennig-Wellsow still sees a lot of “volatility” in voter behavior. East Germany shows that the left can take responsibility. You yourself also stand for a “radical realpolitik”.

200,000 more workers in clinics and homes

The left does not want to decide on its election program until another party congress in June, but the draft devised by Kipping and Riexinger with the title “For social security, peace and climate justice” is already available. In labor market and social policy, the party wants to enforce the four-day week with 30 hours, without sacrificing pay and the number of employees. The low-wage sector should be abolished because it would lead to one in five nationwide working for “unworthy wages”. The statutory minimum wage is to rise from 9.50 to 13 euros per hour. A guaranteed minimum income of 1200 euros per month and a minimum income without sanctions instead of “Hartz IV” are required. An “unemployment benefit plus” is intended to ensure that 58 percent of the previous net wage is received.

Further demands include the introduction of a basic child benefit and a solidarity minimum pension of 1200 euros per month in the pension policy. Another decisive factor is the increase in the statutory pension level to 53 percent, which means that an average pensioner receives 104 euros more per month. Instead of being 67, employees should be able to retire at 65 without any deductions. Everyone should pay into a so-called solidarity employment insurance, including civil servants, the self-employed or members of parliament.

In nursing, it is necessary to employ 200,000 more workers in clinics and homes. The basic salary must increase by a flat rate of 500 euros per month. Hospital and care groups should no longer be listed. The Left believes that full care insurance based on solidarity, which takes over all care services, without the need for co-payments. In health policy, the party is also in favor of solidarity insurance into which everyone pays – instead of “two-tier medicine”. In order to lower rents, social housing construction must be funded with 10 billion euros every year. “Rent usurers” like the company Deutsche Wohnen are to be expropriated.

In order to relieve low-wage earners, tax exemptions should increase so that the first 1200 euros per month are exempt from income tax. And who should pay for all of this? The party proposes a tax of 5 percent on assets above one million euros. A tax liability for digital corporations is also important. The debt brake is said to be “economically nonsensical and should be abolished”.

In terms of energy and climate policy, the Left is striving to expand local public transport, including in rural areas. “We are lowering the ticket prices to zero,” says the program. It is of central importance to expand the railway and shift short-haul flights and freight traffic to the rail. The left wants to align the energy supply with the common good and relocate it privately to municipal utilities and cooperatives. By 2035, Germany should get all of its electricity from renewable sources.