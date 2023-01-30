The Federal Labor Law In Mexico, it is a crucial regulation that guarantees the protection of workers’ rights and regulates the labor relations between employers and their employees, among them, the legal grounds for dismissal.

This law establishes a clear and defined legal framework for the world of work in Mexico, guaranteeing that both workers and employers have rights and obligations clearly defined and protected by law.

The law includes a wide range of rights and protections for workersincluding the right to work, safety and hygiene at work, equal opportunities and employment benefits.

In addition, the law regulates the contracting conditions, including working hours, vacations, dismissal and compensation.

Federal Labor Law: You can be fired for revealing inside information. / Photo: Darkroom

Can you get fired for revealing information about your company?

According to Chapter IV of the Federal Labor Law, regarding the Termination of labor relations, in its numeral IX, the following stands out:

“Reveal the worker manufacturing secrets or make known matters of a reserved nature, to the detriment of the company.”

As you can see, it is clear that yes you can get fired for revealing secrets or information regarding the internal operation or manufacture of a company’s product.

As we have told you before, the law also talks about dismissals with insults or gossip within the company.

Similarly, the LFT addresses the issue of what happens to employees who obtain a position by submitting false professional information, with a curriculum vitae that does not correspond to their professional profile.

In the event that an employer decides to dismiss a worker, the law establishes the justified causes to do so without liability for the employer.

However, these causes are clearly defined and are intended to protect the rights and dignity of workers, ensuring that they are not fired without just cause.

As you can see, the Federal Labor Law in Mexico is an important and necessary regulation that protects the rights of workers and regulates labor relations between employers and employees.

This law guarantees a clear and defined legal framework for the world of work in Mexico and promotes a fair and equitable work environment for all workers.