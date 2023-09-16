One of the greatest benefits of working in the Mexican formal sector is, without a doubt, access to the different legal benefits that are supported by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) and that aim to benefit the formal Mexican working class.

It is under this context that we will immediately tell you What do you have to do if your company or employer does not give you the legal benefits? contemplated by Mexican labor regulations.

First of all, it must first be stated that it was in 1969 when it was approved in the Congress of the Union of Mexico the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which contemplates the rights and obligations of workers, companies and employers must comply with in their employment relationships.

The above is important to be able to have a legal framework that establishes the cordial relations that must exist between workers, companies and employers in the Mexican national territory, whose links, in practice, are not always easy.

Federal Labor Law: What to do if your employer DOES NOT give you the LAW BENEFITS?/Photo: Freepik

Thus, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) contemplates the following legal benefits that every company must provide to its workforce:

*Bonus

*Days off

*Adoption leave

*Sunday bonus

*Vacation

*Vacation bonus

*Maternity licence

*Lactation period

*Paternity leave

*Seniority premium

*Benefits derived from resignation

*Benefits generated by unjustified dismissal

*Utilities

It is worth mentioning that, although few know it, the previous legal benefits, according to the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet), are the 12 benefits that at least every company and employer must give to its workers, according to the regulations on the matter.

Federal Labor Law: What to do if your employer DOES NOT give you the LAW BENEFITS?/Photo: Unsplash

It is because of that, In the event that a company does not provide, at a minimum, the above legal benefits to its employees, it is advisable to begin a complaint process before the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare. (STPS) exposing this situation, so whoever has been affected must appear at the offices of the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) in their location or contact said organization.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.