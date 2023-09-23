Are you a worker in the Mexican formal sector and have you ever Have you ever wondered what happens when the boss of the company you work for dies?? We will immediately tell you what proceeds in these situations, in accordance with what is stipulated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)this so that you can act accordingly if you face this.

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that because the relationships that exist between workers, companies and employers are not always easy, it becomes more than necessary to have a regulatory framework that regulates these links.

In the particular case of Mexico, since 1969 it was approved in the Congress of the Union the so-called Federal Labor Law (LFT), which was integrated into the Mexican Constitution.

It is in this way that the Federal Labor Law (LFT) contains the rights and obligations of workers, companies and employers when there is an employment relationship between the parties.

Federal Labor Law: What happens when the employer dies?/Photo: Freepik

Now, in case you have ever wondered what happens or if the death of the company owner affects the operation of the company in any way, we will refer to the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT). ) to answer said question.

It is so, As stated in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), in principle the death of a company’s boss should not affect employment relationships within the corporation of which he was head.

The above taking into account what the article 41 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) on these situations that may arise, where it is stipulated that the death of the employer will not harm employment ties.

Federal Labor Law: What happens when the employer dies?/Photo: Pixabay

In this sense, In the event that the new employers decide not to continue with the company’s operations, the matter will have to be dealt with before a labor court.so it will be a labor judge who will have to rule on the conclusion of labor relations between the company and the employees.

