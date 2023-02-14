As of this 2023, Mexican workers will be entitled to more vacations. So it was published in Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)published on December 27, 2022.

This publication discloses the decree by which Articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law were reformed (LFT) in terms of vacations, extending the days of rest.

This reform was known as “dignified vacations”, because with them they seek to shorten the distance that exists between Mexico and other countries, as our nation is where workers rest less.

What happens if you are fired with pending vacations?

In the event that an employee is discharged from the company and has pending vacations to take, The employer must pay you a remuneration proportional to the days worked, as established by the Federal Labor Law, in its article 79.

This legislation mentions that vacations must be paid with days of rest and not with remunerationalthough it establishes that this changes at the time of dismissal, even before the end of the year worked.

One aspect that you should not forget is that vacations are not cumulative and They are designed so that you rest when it is time to take them for a health issue that is very necessary for the worker.

In the event that a worker does not take the vacation on time, has a prescription period of one year counting from the day following the mandatory date to take them as indicated in article 516 of the Federal Labor Law.

Finally, remember that, even if you are a temporary worker, the Federal Labor Law establishes that you will have the right to an annual vacation period according to the number of days you have worked in the year.