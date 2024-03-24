Yesterday, Friday, March 22, 2024, more than 20 million students left schools to begin the Easter holidays. Being one of the most anticipated vacation periods in Mexico, there are many workers in the Mexican formal sector who wonder if the companies and employers for which they work should pay them a vacation bonus if they rest during those days.

However, it must be made clear, Unless the worker has requested his vacation during Easter, if the company gives him permission to rest on Holy Thursday and Holy Friday, he is not entitled to receive a vacation bonus..

The above must be emphasized, taking into account that the vacation bonus, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), is the extra payment that the company or employer makes to the worker when he or she is on vacation..

“Workers will have the right to a bonus of no less than twenty-five percent on the salaries corresponding to them during the vacation period,” states article 80 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Federal Labor Law: Should I be given a vacation bonus during Easter?/Photo: Freepik

In this way, if the worker has requested his vacation for Easter, then the vacation premium must be paid. However, if the company gave you rest on the so-called holy days, in that case you will not be paid said legal benefit, since they are not days considered vacations, but only days off, like any day of rest.

However, it is worth noting that, until now, the table of days of rest in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) does not consider Thursday and Friday of Easter as days off.

Thus, if you work during Holy Week, The worker who carries out work activities on Thursday and Friday of Easter will not be able to claim triple payment for this, since, as we mentioned before, these are not official holidays established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)..

However, it should be taken into account that, although companies and employers are not obliged by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) to give their workers days off during Easter, there are those who do.

