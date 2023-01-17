The Federal Labor Law is a federal law of Mexico that regulates the labor relations between employers and workers. The law establishes the obligations and rights of both parties, as well as the sanctions for non-compliance.

Between the rights protected by law are the right to work, safety and hygiene at work, equal opportunities, and labor benefits.

The law also regulates the contract conditions, working hours, vacations, dismissal and compensation. The law also establishes the justified reasons for dismissal No liability to employers.

Causes of dismissals justified before the Federal Labor Law:

According to Chapter IV of the Federal Labor Law, regarding the Termination of employment relationshipsthe following causes of dismissal are not responsible for the employer:

YO. Deceive the worker or, where appropriate, the union that had proposed or recommended him with false certificates or references in which the worker is attributed capacity, aptitudes or faculties that he lacks. This cause for termination will cease to take effect after thirty days of the worker’s services.

II. Incurring the worker, during his work, in lack of probity or honesty, in acts of violence, feints, insults or bad treatment against the employer, his relatives or the management or administrative staff of the company or establishment, or against clients and suppliers of the employer, unless there is provocation or when acting in self-defense.

III. Committing the worker against any of his colleagues, any of the acts listed in the previous section, if as a consequence of them the discipline of the place where the work is performed is altered.

IV. Committing the worker, outside of the service, against the employer, his relatives or administrative management personnel, any of the acts referred to in section II, if they are so serious that they make it impossible to comply with the employment relationship.

v. Intentionally causing the worker material damage during the performance of the work or because of it, in buildings, works, machinery, instruments, raw materials and other work-related objects.

SAW. Cause the worker the damages mentioned in the previous section whenever they are serious, without intent, but with such negligence that it is the sole cause of the damage.

VII. Compromising the worker, due to his imprudence or inexcusable negligence, the safety of the establishment or of the people who are in it.

VIII. The worker commits immoral acts or acts of harassment and/or sexual harassment against any person in the establishment or workplace.

Your employer can fire you if you commit offenses contemplated in the Federal Labor Law. / Photo: Darkroom

IX. Revealing the worker manufacturing secrets or disclosing matters of a confidential nature, to the detriment of the company.

X Have the worker more than three absences in a period of thirty days, without permission from the employer or without just cause.

XI. The worker disobeys the employer or his representatives, without just cause, as long as it is about contracted work.

XII. The worker refuses to adopt preventive measures or follow the procedures indicated to avoid accidents or illnesses.

XIII. The worker attends his work in a state of intoxication or under the influence of any narcotic or enervating drug, unless, in the latter case, there is a medical prescription. Before starting his service, the worker must inform the employer of the fact and present the prescription signed by the doctor.

XIV. The final sentence that imposes a prison sentence on the worker, which prevents him from fulfilling the employment relationship.

If any of the above causes are detected, the employer who dismisses a worker must give him written notice in which he clearly refers to the conduct or conducts that motivated the termination and the date or dates on which they were committed.

The Federal Labor Law indicates that “it must be delivered personally to the worker at the time of dismissal or, communicate it to the competent Court, within the following five business days, in which case it must provide the last registered address of the worker in order to that the authority notify him personally”.