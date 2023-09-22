During the last few weeks, the topic that has been in the general debate is the initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) that seeks reduce the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours a week.

In this context it is worth ask yourself if it is legal, according to current Mexican labor laws, to work more than 8 hours a daytaking into account that the vast majority of people work these hours during the day.

Because relationships between workers, companies and employers are not always easy, it is necessary to have a regulatory framework that regulates the ties of the parties involved to guarantee compliance with rights and obligations.

Thus, it was at the end of the 60’s of the last century when in Mexico the Federal Labor Law (LFT) was endorsed in the Congress of the Union, which was incorporated into the Mexican Constitution.

Federal Labor Law: Is it legal to work more than 8 hours a day?/Photo: Freepik

In this sense, the Federal Labor Law contains the rights and obligations of workers, companies and employers, ensuring that they are fulfilled by all parties.

In this way, although some may not know it, although the 8-hour work day is the most common, the truth is that in Mexico, as in other countries, there are other work days with different lengths.

In general, the working days in Mexico are the following:

*Daytime: 8 hours a day

*Night shift: 7 hours a day

*Mixed day: 7 and a half hours per day

However, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it is also contemplates the so-called “special day”, which implies that workers work more than 8 hours a day.

The call Special working day in Mexico, according to labor regulations, must have been set by the employee and the employer, and if it lasts more than 12 hours in a row, according to article 70 of the LFT, the worker will have the right to rest for the next 24 hours, while you will have the right to rest one day a week.

