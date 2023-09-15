After the pandemic that sent us all to work from home or remotely, concepts such as “home office” or more formal ones, such as “teleworking”, began to be used more strongly. This made it necessary to modify the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

It was in this context of massive adoption of telecommuting in Mexico, that on June 8, the Official Mexican Standard (NOM) NOM-037-STPS-2023 was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) (NOM-037).

This regulation fills gaps not contemplated in the Federal Labor Law and is responsible for establishing health and safety conditions in the workplaces where people employed under the teleworking modality carry out their activities.

Its main objective is to prevent accidents and illnesses, while promoting a safe and healthy work environment.

The NOM-037which will be applicable throughout the country, has a scope that covers all work centers that have employees under the modality of telecommuting.

The advantage of the new legislation is that it clarifies points that the Federal Labor Law contemplates, being more specific and establishing new rights and obligations for employers and workers.

In Debate we explain some of the most relevant points contained in this standard:

Employee Registration : Employers are required to maintain an updated record of employees who work teleworking. Teleworking Policy: They must create a teleworking policy that promotes a culture of occupational risk prevention, includes a gender perspective and offers facilities for reconciling personal and work life, among other considerations. Flexible schedules : Work schedules can be continuous or distributed, as long as they do not exceed legal or contractual limits and breaks for rest and disconnection are contemplated. Teleworking Places : It is agreed that both the employer and the employee must select one or more fixed locations to carry out teleworking. The employer must keep a record of the designated addresses and be informed of any changes to them.

As we mentioned before, the NOM-037 that regulates teleworking in Mexico It not only contemplates obligations for employers, but also for workers.

One of them is that, for example, you will no longer be able to work from wherever you want, such as your favorite beach destination, in the cafe or any place with internet.

This is because as a worker, you have to have registered places for teleworking, which must be agreed with your employer. This is so, because even the law states that there can be inspections.

This means that employees under the teleworking modality must provide written facilities to the safety and hygiene commission, if agreed, to carry out physical inspections of the safety and health conditions in their workplace outside the main work center. . This cannot be guaranteed in a public cafe.

As is clear, the Official Mexican Standard NOM-037-STPS-2023 seeks to regulate and promote safe and healthy teleworking, taking into account both the responsibilities of employers and workers.

This regulation complements the Federal Labor Law and represents an important step in the adaptation of labor legislation to the new realities of remote work, which have become more common in today’s world of work.