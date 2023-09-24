Terminating an employment relationship can be a complicated process for both the employer and the employee. One of the key aspects in this process is understanding the differences between settlement and liquidationtwo terms that are often used interchangeably, but have specific meanings and applications in the workplace.

It is essential to understand that both the settlement as the settlement They are important aspects in the termination of an employment relationship, but they apply in different situations. In Debate we decided to explain to you what the Federal Labor Law (LFT):

What is the settlement:

He settlement refers to the payment that the employer must make to the worker with respect to the benefits accrued during the work year.

In essence, it is the compensation which corresponds to the worker for the benefits to which he is entitled but which, for some reason, were not exercised during the work period.

Federal Labor Law: Differences between settlement and liquidation. /Pxhere

In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, this compensation is paid at the end of the employment relationship, whether due to a justified dismissal, an unjustified dismissal or a voluntary resignation by the worker.

In the case of a justified dismissal or a voluntary resignation, the settlement generally includes proportional parts of the annual bonus and the vacation bonus corresponding to the worker’s seniority in the company.

If the worker has been in the same company for more than 15 years the amount to be paid will be equivalent to 12 days of salary for each year worked, as established in article 162 of the Federal Labor Law.

However, in the case of a unjustified dismissalthe settlement includes not only proportional parts of the bonus and vacation bonus, but also other elements.

This includes a compensation equivalent to three months’ salary and a compensation of 20 days of salary for each year worked, considering fractions of 6 months or more as an additional year.

It is important to keep in mind that in this case the Income Tax (ISR) that must be withheld for this income.

What is liquidation:

The settlementon the other hand, is compensation that the employer grants to the worker when the termination of the employment relationship is due to circumstances beyond the control of the worker.

These circumstances may include the closure of the company, a reduction in personnel or the elimination of the position that the worker held. It also applies in cases of unjustified dismissal.

In liquidation situations, the employer is obliged to pay the worker a additional compensationwhich goes beyond the proportional parts of the bonus and the vacation bonus.

This compensation includes a compensation which is equivalent to three months of salary and a compensation of 20 days of salary for each year worked, with the same considerations of fractions of time mentioned above.

As you see, they are not the same and it is essential to understand that both settlement and liquidation are important aspects in the termination of an employment relationship, but they apply in different situations.

The settlement refers to the accrued benefits and not exercised during the working year, while the settlement relates to an iadditional compensation when the termination of employment is beyond the control of the worker.