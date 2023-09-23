One of the most frequent doubts that workers in the formal sector have when they are working in a formal company is If the corporate can proceed with the dismissal if they steal clients from the company.

In this way, taking into account that the previous question is very common among formal employees who carry out their work activities in the national territory, we will immediately answer said question.

Since relationships between workers, companies and employers are not always easy, it is necessary to have a regulatory framework that regulates them. In the case of Mexico, there is the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

It was in 1969 when the members of the Mexican Congress of the Union approved the creation of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which contains the rights and obligations of workers and companies.

It is in this way that, over the course of recent years, the Federal Labor Law has undergone a series of reforms that adjust to the new realities of the Mexican formal sector in order to benefit the working class.

Now, because the Federal Labor Law (LFT) contains the rights and obligations of all parties involved in the work environment, to answer the question: Can you be fired for theft of clients from your company? It is necessary to resort to Mexican labor law.

In this vein, If you have asked yourself if your employer can fire you if you are stealing from the company’s clients, the answer is yes, according to what is determined in the Federal Labor Law.

Specifically, it is the article 42 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) where it is determined that the theft of clients by a worker from the company for which he works is a justified cause for dismissal.

“If the worker incurs, during his work, lack of probity or honesty, acts of violence, threats, insults or bad treatment against the employer, his family or the management or administrative staff of the company or establishment, or against clients and suppliers of the employer, unless there is provocation or acting in self-defense,” details article 42 of the Federal Labor Law.

And we must keep in mind that The theft of clients from the company for which one works is considered a lack of probity or honesty, which is why Mexican labor laws consider it as a justified reason to fire employees who carry out this practice..

