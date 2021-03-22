The administrative contentious judge Cecilia Gilardi Madariaga de Negre ordered the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) not to charge the “solidarity and extraordinary contribution to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic” to a businessman who started a cause for understanding that the tribute affects their right to property.

The magistrate issued a precautionary measure presented by Alejandro Scannapieco, an executive of the Globant company.

“Make room for the requested precautionary measure and, consequently, order that the action party (NdA: AFIP) refrain from applying the emerging provisions of Law 27,605,” the judge ruled in her ruling last Friday.

