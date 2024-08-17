Ciudad Juarez.– Judicial branch workers on this border would join the national strike planned by the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Federal Judicial Branch (Jufed), if the discussion of judicial reform continues in the next legislature in the Chamber of Deputies.

“That is what Jufed is asking for and they are trying to summon the staff,” said Miguel Ángel Casanova, leader of Section 18 of the PJF Workers’ Union, who noted that the union would make a statement in the following days.

On Wednesday, once the forums held by the Chamber of Deputies ended, legislators said they intend to discuss the ruling on the reform initiative sent by the Executive on August 22.

For this reason, members of the Jufed demonstrated at the entrance to the headquarters of the Judicial Branch in Mexico City and threatened to call for a national work stoppage if federal deputies do not stop the discussion of the judicial reform ruling.

Last October, workers in that sector on the border also mobilized.

Through an Open Parliament mechanism, the proposal to eliminate benefit trusts and reduce the budget of the Judicial Branch of the Federation was discussed in the Congress of the Union.

This reduction would affect about 450 workers in Juárez, including trusted and unionized employees, who resolve approximately 150 matters of different federal jurisdiction, according to Casanova’s data.

The president of the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Juan Ramiro Robledo of Morena, reported that the draft opinion of the reform to the Judicial Branch would be ready with the objective of beginning its discussion and eventual approval.

Closing the last discussion forum of the presidential initiative in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Robledo announced that the project will include three essential elements that allow maintaining the essence of the proposal.

“There are three things that had to be respected so that the initiative would not cease to be the initiative. One, the method of electing the country’s judges. Two, making very clear the independence of the Judicial Branch and the other two branches of the country. And three, unrestricted respect for the rights of the workers of the Judicial Branch in Mexico,” he said.

The Morena member reported that the procedures, calendars, calls, election formulas, eligibility and suitability criteria, as well as the dimensions of the new bodies to be created, are under discussion.

