7/18/2023 – 4:38 PM

The Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) summoned the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber, to ask for the ‘immediate judgment’ of an action that can guarantee judges from all over the country the so-called premium license: three months of vacation already granted to state court judges and judges every five years, with the possibility of ‘selling’ the period – at which time they pocket the corresponding subsidies.

In pursuit of the premium leave, federal magistrates are already entitled – like their state counterparts – to two months of vacation per year, as provided for in the Organic Law of the Judiciary, in force since 1979 (Government of General João Figueiredo).

If they do not enjoy the rest, state magistrates can ‘sell’ the period to their respective courts, which ends up bursting the ceiling of functionalism. As shown the Estadãoin the last six years the courts spent at least R$ 3.5 billion on the ‘purchase’ of vacations for state judges and judges.

The judges’ double vacation, guaranteed for 44 years by the exception regime, has already been publicly questioned by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF. In May, he shouted ‘end the two-month vacation’, after which he considered an attempt by magistrates to delay the judgment on the model of conducting cases by the ‘judge of guarantees’.

Now, the federal judges are appealing to the Supreme Court for it to decide urgently on the possibility of also receiving the vacation bonus – following the state privileges routine.

The federal toga alleges that the issue is of ‘extreme importance for the national judiciary’. Federal magistrates claim the benefit, claiming that prosecutors and public prosecutors also receive the ‘premium license’.

They ask the Supreme Court to declare ‘full symmetry’ between the national judiciary and the MP. They argue that this toga band and the Public Ministry ‘cannot be subject to a more favorable regime than other public service careers’.

To the Estadãothe president of the Association of Federal Judges, Nelson Alves, stated that the Supreme Court’s pronouncement on the subject will ‘recognize the effective position of the judiciary within the remuneration scenario of the public service’.

“The Federal Constitution stipulates that the constitutional ceiling is based on the Judiciary (STF). In addition, the Constitution also stipulates that there must be symmetry between the Judiciary and the MP, as the CNJ has already decided since 2011. Thus, federal judges await recognition of this situation by the STF, and the judiciary must be the remuneration paradigm within legal careers” , emphasizes Nelson Alves.

The request for the issue to return to the Supreme Court’s agenda was taken over by the National Association of Labor Justice Magistrates (Anamatra). The entity maintains that the topic has already been released for judgment several times.

The case was removed from the High Court’s mailing list five times. The manifestations of Ajufe and Anamatra reached the Supreme Court on the eve of the judicial recess, on the 26th and 27th of July.

Since the 1st, the Court operates on duty – only for urgent decisions. In this period, who answers for the STF is the president, Rosa Weber. Even with the pause, some STF ministers continue to work, among them the rapporteur of the action that worries the federal judiciary, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Neither he nor Rosa, so far, have commented on requests from federal and labor judges.

The requests were filed in the midst of a lawsuit that has been pending in the STF since July 2017. In October of the same year, the Supreme Court recognized the general repercussions of the issue – that is, the decision of the Supreme Court will apply to all magistrates in the country.

A month later, in November 2017, Alexandre de Moraes decreed the suspension of all ‘pending claims’ dealing with bonus holidays in the country. Such a measure is taken in all cases that the Court recognizes the general repercussions.

In 2018, the then Attorney General of the Republic Raquel Dodge, predecessor of Augusto Aras at the head of the Federal Public Ministry, gave an opinion aligned with the interests of the magistrates – and also without clashing with the privilege that is already guaranteed to the MP.

At the time, Dodge argued that the case was not about ‘increase in salaries’, but about ‘isonomy’ and the approximation between the ‘legal regimes’ of the careers of the judiciary and the MP.

“The undeniable symmetry between the regimes of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary must also extend, in reverence to the constitutional logic, to the level of functional advantages attributed to the referred careers”, emphasized the attorney.

The controversy over the ‘vacation-awards’ of judges stems from a specific case, that of a judge at the Regional Labor Court of the 19th Region, in Alagoas. In 2016, he filed a Complaint with the High Court, alleging that he had ‘acquired rights’ to the vacation bonus for 2011, when he completed five years in that Regional Court.

However, still according to the judge, the court ‘denies to recognize’ the benefit. The magistrate maintains that his right to the three-month vacation bonus is linked to a decision by the National Council of Justice which, in 2011, recognized the symmetry between the careers of the MP and the Judiciary.

The benefit that the judge seeks to obtain is provided for in the Statute of the Public Ministry of the Union, for the careers of the body. In the Organic Law of the Judiciary, in force since 1979, there is no mention of hanging.

Judges also want to guarantee additional service time and complain about ‘castes’ in the judiciary

Days before triggering the STF in search of the resumption of the trial on the premium license, the Association of Federal Judges called the Supreme Court to guarantee the payment of almost R$ 1 billion in trinkets to the magistrates. The entity questions a TCU decision that barred the retroactive transfers of the Additional for Length of Service (ATS).

In addition to the movement in the STF, the judges are preparing a national mobilization against what they call the ‘lack of uniqueness’ of the judiciary. They say that state judges and judges have ‘much superior advantages’ and argue that the situation creates ‘castes’ in the class. They preach that everyone should have ‘equal remuneration, since they provide the same service to the population’.

Federal judge Nelson Alves – president of the Association of Federal Judges (Ajufe) – points out that the request for a decision on the ‘award leave’ is one of the pillars of the mobilization of the category, along with ‘respect for the independence of judges, the declaration of unconstitutionality of the PEC of precatories, and the effective application of the principle of unity of the national judiciary’.

Nelson Alves points out that his peers want 'there to be no remuneration differences between state and federal judges'.
























