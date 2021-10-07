The recently enacted strict abortion law in the US state of Texas has been temporarily blocked. Federal Judge Robert Pitman ruled on Wednesday that the law would be illegal pending the ongoing lawsuit from the Biden administration against it should not be maintained and that women can legally continue to have an abortion, reports news agency Reuters.

“This court will not allow another day that such an important right is taken away,” Pitman said in his ruling. The Supreme Court previously ruled that the Texas law could remain in effect pending the outcome of lawsuits against it. Pitman’s ruling can still be appealed to the New Orleans Court of Appeals.

Ban on abortion after six weeks

Under the now temporarily blocked law, it is no longer allowed to have an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. Not even after incest or rape. The woman herself cannot be charged, but citizens can sue anyone who assists in such an abortion. This is seen by opponents as a legal ploy to circumvent national abortion laws. President Joe Biden spoke of a “bizarre and extreme” law that pits citizens against each other and his administration has sued the state of Texas.

Abortion laws across the US are in jeopardy as the Supreme Court will consider the famous ruling from December Roe vs. wade from 1973, allowing abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Eleven states have already prepared an abortion ban that will take effect automatically if that sentence is crossed. And that opportunity is very real because of the three conservative judges appointed to the Court by former President Donald Trump.