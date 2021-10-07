The law in this state is constructed in such a way that people who violate it, even while it is temporarily blocked, could be subject to litigation if its application is reinstated. Eventually, the United States Supreme Court could be asked to intervene in this case.

This Wednesday, October 6, a federal judge temporarily blocked the strictest abortion law in the United States, which since last month prohibits abortions from six weeks of pregnancy in the second most populous state in the country.

In a 113-page brief, District Judge Robert Pitman prevents the state from enforcing the law, while litigation over its legality continues.

In Pitman’s words, Republican lawmakers have “hatched an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to deny patients their constitutional right to abortion.”

#BREAKING: In United States v. Texas (challenging the constitutionality of # SB8), Judge Pitman has issued a preliminary injunction temporarily barring enforcement of the controversial six-week #abortion ban by “the State” – * including * judges and clerks:https://t.co/U98yko04X3 – Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 7, 2021



With this Pitman action, state court judges and court clerks cannot accept lawsuits allowed by passed law, such as Senate Bill 8.

The judge also ordered the state to post his order on all “public-facing court websites with a visible and easy-to-understand instruction to the public that Texas courts will not accept the lawsuits of SB 8.”

“From the moment SB 8 came into effect, women have been illegally prevented from exercising control over their lives in a way that is protected by the Constitution,” Pitman wrote. “That other courts can find a way to avoid this conclusion is something for them to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

The strictest abortion law in the US was drafted with an unprecedented outline

The law is constructed in such a way that people who violate it, even while temporarily blocked, could be the subject of litigation if enforcement of the law is reinstated.

Because of the way the law is written, on September 9, Texas received a lawsuit from the Justice Department alleging that the law was deliberately crafted to violate constitutional rights by publicizing its challenge in court. But the state responded that “the fact that the law is difficult to challenge judicially does not mean that it should be repealed.”

The lawsuit was brought by the Biden administration, which has claimed that the restrictions were enacted against the US Constitution.

“A state cannot ban abortions at six weeks. Texas knew that, but wanted a six-week ban anyway, so the state resorted to an unprecedented vigilante justice scheme that was designed to scare the abortion providers and others who could help women exercise their constitutional rights, “Justice Department attorney Brian Netter told federal court last Friday.

We fought this unconstitutional abortion ban in Texas, and now a court has ruled to immediately block this law. We will continue to fight to protect the right to an abortion in Texas and across our entire nation. https://t.co/0psn8yfPaP – NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 7, 2021



And it is that, although other states, mostly in the south, have passed similar laws that seek to prohibit abortion in the first weeks of pregnancy, all have been blocked by the judges. However, the Texas version has overtaken the courts, as it gives private citizens the role of filing lawsuits, and not prosecutors.

The law that prohibits the interruption of pregnancy from six weeks, leaves many women without choice, who by that time still do not know that they are pregnant.

Nor does it make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. And what has been most outrageous to the public opinion, it allows ordinary citizens to enforce the ban through a lawsuit and with a reward of $ 10,000 if anyone who helps in the abortion process is brought to justice.

Critics of the law have mentioned it to local media that “this provision allows people to act as bounty hunters against abortion.”

Pitman’s ruling is expected to be appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, known as the most conservative appellate court in the country. Furthermore, the United States Supreme Court could eventually be asked to intervene in this case.

With AP and local media